Cantece pentru dansul mirilor

Dansul mirilor este, fara doar si poate, cel mai asteptat moment al unei nunti, fapt pentru care daca urmeaza sa te casatoresti in curand si nu ti-ai ales inca piesa pe care urmeaza sa dansezi pentru prima oara in calitate de sotie, iti propunem o lista lunga, in cadrul careia vei regasi, fara doar si poate, o melodie potrivita pentru tine si viitorul tau sot.

1. “Ain’t That A Kick In The Head” de Dean Martin

2. “At Last” de Etta James

3. “Baby I’m Yours” de Arctic Monkeys

4. “Can’t Get Enough of Your Love, Babe” de Barry White

5. “Can’t Help Falling in Love” de Elvis Presley

6. “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” de Andy Williams

7. “Come Fly with Me” de Frank Sinatra

8. “Crazy Love” de Van Morrison

9. “Dancing in the Moonlight” de King Harvest

10. “Dream a Little Dream of Me” de Etta Fitzgerald y Louis Armstrong

11. “First Time Ever I Saw Your Face” de Roberta Flack

12. “Fly Me to the Moon” de Frank Sinatra

13. “I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch)” de Four Tops

14. “I’ve Got the World on a String” de Louis Armstrong

15. “L-O-V-E” de Nat King Cole

16. “Let’s Fall in Love” de Vic Damone

17. “Let’s Stay Together” de Al Green

18. “Sunday Kind of Love” de Etta James

19. “That’s Amore” de Dean Martin

20. “Unchained Melody” de The Righteous Brothers

21. “What a Wonderful World” de Louis Armstrong

22. “When You’re Smiling” de Louis Armstrong

23. “You Are the Best Thing” de Ray LaMontagne

24. “You Send Me” de Sam Cooke

25. “You’re All I Need to Get by” de Marvin Gaye y Tammi Terrell

Melodii contemporane

26. “A Thousand Years” de Christina Perri

27. “All My Life” de K-Ci and JoJo

28. “All of Me” de John Legend

29. “Back at One” de Brian McKnight

30. “Because You Loved Me” de Céline Dion

31. “Better Together” de Jack Johnson

32. “By Your Side” de Sade33.

33. “Endless Love” de Lionel Richie y Diana Ross

34. “Everything” de Michael Bublé

35. “First Day of My Life” de Bright Eyes

36. “Halo” de Beyoncé

37. “Here and Now” de Luther Vandross

38. “How Long Will I Love You” de Ellie Goulding

39. “I Do (Cherish You)” de 98 Degrees

40. “I Love You Always Forever” de Donna Lewis

41. “I Won’t Give Up” de Jason Mraz

42. “I’ll Make Love to You” de Boyz II Men

43. “In Your Eyes” de Peter Gabriel

44. “Lucky” de Jason Mraz y Colbie Caillat

45. “Make You Feel My Love” de Adele

46. “Sway” de Michael Bublé

47. “The Power of Love” de Céline Dion

48. “Thinking Out Loud” de Ed Sheeran

49. “When a Man Loves a Woman” de Michael Bolton

50. “You and Me” de Lifehouse

Elecciones únicas

51. “Crash Into Me” de Dave Matthews Band

52. “Dog Days Are Over” de Florence + The Machine

53. “Dr. Feelgood” de Aretha Franklin

54. “Fade Into You” de Mazzy Star

55. “Faster” de Matt Nathanson

56. “Good Life” de One Republic

57. “Higher Love” de James Vincent McMorrow

58. “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)” de Sleeping at Last

59. “Magic” de Kira Grannis

60. “Sea of Love” de Cat Power

Piese country

61. “Ain’t Nothin’ Bout You” de Brooks & Dunn

62. “Amazed” de Lonestar

63. “Cowboy Take Me Away” de The Dixie Chicks

64. “Deeper than the Holler” de Randy Travis

65. “Die a Happy Man” de Thomas Rhett

66. “Forever and Ever, Amen” de Randy Travis

67. “From this Moment On” de Shania Twain

68. “God Gave Me You” de Black Shelton

69. “Hey Pretty Girl” de Kip Moore

70. “I Cross My Heart” de George Strait

71. “I Need You” de Leann Rimes

72. “I Swear” de John Michael Montgomery

73. “I Walk the Line” de Johnny Cash

74. “I Want Crazy” de Hunter Hayes

75. “Lost in This Moment” de Big & Rich

76. “Love Your Love the Most” de Eric Church

77. “Me and You” de Kenny Chesney

78. “Must Be Doin’ Something Right” de Billy Currington

79. “Shameless” de Garth Brooks

80. “This Kiss” de Faith Hill

81. “Wanted” de Hunter Hayes

82. “Your Man” de Josh Turner

83. “I Run to You” de Lady Antebellum

84. “It’s Your Love” de Tim McGraw y Faith Hill

85. “When I Say I Do” de Clint Black y Lisa Hartman Black