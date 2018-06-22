Cantece pentru dansul mirilor

Dansul mirilor este, fara doar si poate, cel mai asteptat moment al unei nunti, fapt pentru care daca urmeaza sa te casatoresti in curand si nu ti-ai ales inca piesa pe care urmeaza sa dansezi pentru prima oara in calitate de sotie, iti propunem o lista lunga, in cadrul careia vei regasi, fara doar si poate, o melodie potrivita pentru tine si viitorul tau sot.
1. “Ain’t That A Kick In The Head” de Dean Martin
2. “At Last” de Etta James
3. “Baby I’m Yours” de Arctic Monkeys
4. “Can’t Get Enough of Your Love, Babe” de Barry White
5. “Can’t Help Falling in Love” de Elvis Presley
6. “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” de Andy Williams
7. “Come Fly with Me” de Frank Sinatra
8. “Crazy Love” de Van Morrison
9. “Dancing in the Moonlight” de King Harvest
10. “Dream a Little Dream of Me” de Etta Fitzgerald y Louis Armstrong
11. “First Time Ever I Saw Your Face” de Roberta Flack
12. “Fly Me to the Moon” de Frank Sinatra
13. “I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch)” de Four Tops
14. “I’ve Got the World on a String” de Louis Armstrong
15. “L-O-V-E” de Nat King Cole
16. “Let’s Fall in Love” de Vic Damone
17. “Let’s Stay Together” de Al Green
18. “Sunday Kind of Love” de Etta James
19. “That’s Amore” de Dean Martin
20. “Unchained Melody” de The Righteous Brothers
21. “What a Wonderful World” de Louis Armstrong
22. “When You’re Smiling” de Louis Armstrong
23. “You Are the Best Thing” de Ray LaMontagne
24. “You Send Me” de Sam Cooke
25. “You’re All I Need to Get by” de Marvin Gaye y Tammi Terrell
Melodii contemporane
26. “A Thousand Years” de Christina Perri
27. “All My Life” de K-Ci and JoJo
28. “All of Me” de John Legend
29. “Back at One” de Brian McKnight
30. “Because You Loved Me” de Céline Dion
31. “Better Together” de Jack Johnson
32. “By Your Side” de Sade33.
33. “Endless Love” de Lionel Richie y Diana Ross
34. “Everything” de Michael Bublé
35. “First Day of My Life” de Bright Eyes
36. “Halo” de Beyoncé
37. “Here and Now” de Luther Vandross
38. “How Long Will I Love You” de Ellie Goulding
39. “I Do (Cherish You)” de 98 Degrees
40. “I Love You Always Forever” de Donna Lewis
41. “I Won’t Give Up” de Jason Mraz
42. “I’ll Make Love to You” de Boyz II Men
43. “In Your Eyes” de Peter Gabriel
44. “Lucky” de Jason Mraz y Colbie Caillat
45. “Make You Feel My Love” de Adele
46. “Sway” de Michael Bublé
47. “The Power of Love” de Céline Dion
48. “Thinking Out Loud” de Ed Sheeran
49. “When a Man Loves a Woman” de Michael Bolton
50. “You and Me” de Lifehouse
Elecciones únicas
51. “Crash Into Me” de Dave Matthews Band
52. “Dog Days Are Over” de Florence + The Machine
53. “Dr. Feelgood” de Aretha Franklin
54. “Fade Into You” de Mazzy Star
55. “Faster” de Matt Nathanson
56. “Good Life” de One Republic
57. “Higher Love” de James Vincent McMorrow
58. “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)” de Sleeping at Last
59. “Magic” de Kira Grannis
60. “Sea of Love” de Cat Power
Piese country
61. “Ain’t Nothin’ Bout You” de Brooks & Dunn
62. “Amazed” de Lonestar
63. “Cowboy Take Me Away” de The Dixie Chicks
64. “Deeper than the Holler” de Randy Travis
65. “Die a Happy Man” de Thomas Rhett
66. “Forever and Ever, Amen” de Randy Travis
67. “From this Moment On” de Shania Twain
68. “God Gave Me You” de Black Shelton
69. “Hey Pretty Girl” de Kip Moore
70. “I Cross My Heart” de George Strait
71. “I Need You” de Leann Rimes
72. “I Swear” de John Michael Montgomery
73. “I Walk the Line” de Johnny Cash
74. “I Want Crazy” de Hunter Hayes
75. “Lost in This Moment” de Big & Rich
76. “Love Your Love the Most” de Eric Church
77. “Me and You” de Kenny Chesney
78. “Must Be Doin’ Something Right” de Billy Currington
79. “Shameless” de Garth Brooks
80. “This Kiss” de Faith Hill
81. “Wanted” de Hunter Hayes
82. “Your Man” de Josh Turner
83. “I Run to You” de Lady Antebellum
84. “It’s Your Love” de Tim McGraw y Faith Hill
85. “When I Say I Do” de Clint Black y Lisa Hartman Black