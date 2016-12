Its not about Aion kinah that Square Enix commissions a absolute aftereffect to a Final Fantasy game, but the convenance has become added and added commonplace, with Final Fantasy XIII accepting the latest to acquire one with Final Fantasy XIII-2.Final Fantasy X accustomed a sequel, too, absorption on a leash of changeable characters from the game.“With Final Fantasy XIII accepting the aboriginal Final Fantasy on the next-gen consoles, or at atomic what was advised next-gen, and we spent a lot of time creating the ambiance and the characters and we had a abundant achievement in what we created,” said ambassador Yoshinori Kitase in an ceremony with me aback in October.While Final Fantasy XIII was not the a lot of alarmingly admired of the Final Fantasy games, it awash well.